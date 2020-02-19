OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s five-month-old Confederation Line has been buried by problems over the past few weeks.

OC Transpo senior staff provided an update on the light rail transit line, and attempts to address the issues, during Wednesday’s Transit Commission meeting.

Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter outlined the issues during the meeting. The issues included:

Six door related issues the week of Feb. 10. Charter noted there was only one door related event the week of Feb. 3.

Eight switch/switch heater issues. Charter said inclement weather has been a contributing factor in the issues with the switches.

Two disruptions since Jan. 23 due to power or “arching" issues

Wheel flats have caused issues with vehicle availability

The cause of the problems with the Train Controlled Monitoring System remains unknown. There’s been no TCMS issue since December.

Door-related issues

Charter says door operations issues continue to be the number one issue impacting service on the Confederation Line. Charter adds the 11 door related issues over the past couple of weeks have resulted in “short delays” for transit riders.

OC Transpo has launched a campaign reminding riders “not to hold doors” at the stations. Charter says the message is “being well received.”

Switches

Over the past few weeks, there have been eight switch or switch heater related disruptions.

Charter told the Transit Commission that in each occurrence, “inclement weather has been a contributing factor.”

Charter says revised operation procedures have been implemented to assist staff with managing the switchers during weather events. Charter adds “new protocols” have been introduced to allow Rideau Transit Maintenance staff access to the switches during operations.

Power/Arching issues

Charter says on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, there were disruptions to service due to “power/arching events” that reduced fleet availability. The issues forced OC Transpo to implement the replacement bus service while the issue with the LRT system was addressed.

“Most arching events do not impact service,” Charter said.

Charter adds the investigation continues into the cause of the “power/arching” issues, saying “it appears that it’s the line inductors and contactors” that are causing the service failure.

Rideau Transit Group recently completed a deep clean of all the trains. Charter says RTG is in the process of modifying the rooftop covers on the trains to protect the components.

Wheel flats

Wheel flats impacted service the weeks of Jan. 20, Jan. 27 and on Friday, Feb. 14.

Charter says debris on the tracks last Friday caused damaged to four transponders, which caused several trains to brake suddenly. He adds that resulted in wheel flats, and the trains had to be taken out of service.

Rideau Transit Group is still investigating why have been so many recent wheel flats along the train.