OC Transpo planning $1 million advertising campaign to inform riders of Trillium Line launch

OC Transpo is planning a multi-week communications campaign to inform transit riders about the launch of the Trillium Line, with messaging targeting hybrid workers, suburbanites and tourists.

The 'Connections Move You' campaign will "inform and prepare residents and generate positive interest" for the launch of the Trillium Line between Bayview Station and Riverside South, according to a report for the Transit Commission.

OC Transpo is hoping to launch Line 2 (Bayview to Riverside South) and Line 4 (Ottawa airport spur) in the fall, but the exact launch date has not been finalized as construction continues on the north-south line.

A report for the Transit Commission outlines plans for the multi-year communications campaign to inform residents about the Launch of the Trillium Line. Staff say the creative concept developed for the campaign has five goals:

Reflect transit's role in Ottawa becoming a "big" city

Reflect new neighbourhood connections

Be authentic

Have a rider-centric focus

Represent Ottawa's diversity

The marketing plan will target 12 "personas" to guide the marketing campaign, with target audiences including hybrid workers, youth and young adults, Indigenous peoples, low-income customers, suburbanites, and tourists.

The communications campaign includes a 12-week paid media campaign, beginning several weeks before the launch of the system and continuing for "several weeks after." Staff say work is also underway to develop a new microsite for octranspo.com on the Stage 2 O-Train extension project, providing information about how the future service will work.

Suggested messaging during the campaign includes "More connections to community," "Connected to the whole wide world," "Park free all day," and "Delays happen, but we're getting there."

The budget for the campaign is $1 million, which covers planning, creative production, paid advertising, launch events and production costs.