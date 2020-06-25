OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is celebrating Canada's birthday with free transit.

The big in-person Canada Day party in downtown Ottawa and other birthday celebrations in Ottawa and Gatineau are cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration.

OC Transpo says despite Canada Day events being cancelled on July 1, it will still offer "no-charge" transit on buses and the Confederation Line on Canada Day.

Bus service will be running on a Sunday schedule. Night service will begin at 11 pm on routes N39, N45, N57, N61, N75 and N97.

The Confederation Line will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with increased evening service until 1 a.m.