OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina