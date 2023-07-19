OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the safety of transit riders and OC Transpo staff is the top priority, as the O-Train remains out of service for a second full day after a bearing issue was detected on one train.
OC Transpo shutdown the full Confederation Line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations on Monday afternoon after a routine inspection revealed an issue with a bearing on one vehicle. R1 replacement bus service is running with 28 buses during the morning and afternoon peak periods, with buses arriving at stops every 5 minutes.
Rideau Transit Maintenance, Alstom and OC Transpo are inspecting all axle hubs on trains to look for excess grease and wear and tear on the axle, and a geometrical rail inspection is taking place on the full LRT line.
Speaking with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Sutcliffe says he supports the idea of "being extremely, extremely cautious" with the O-Train and "putting safety first."
"I think we only want to provide that service if we're 100 per cent confident in the safety in the service, and when there's an issue with the wheel bearing and when we've had derailments in the past, there's no level of risk that's acceptable," Sutcliffe said Wednesday morning.
"I think it was the right decision to shut it down out of abundance of caution. From what I understand, the other trains that have been tested so far do not have the same issue, but we still need to know why this happened and we still need to identify the root cause and fix the problem and make sure the trains are safe before we allow passengers back on them."
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar couldn't say on Tuesday when the O-Train would return to service.
In a memo to council, Amilcar said Rideau Transit Group, Alstom and the city are working on scenarios to resume passenger service, and establishing the requirements of the safety regime to allow passenger service to resume.
No issues were identified in the first five trains inspected by RTM on Tuesday.
"We'll see in the coming hours and day or so is a decision on how much do we know about the problem, how comfortable are we saying it's isolated to one train, how comfortable are we putting the other trains back into service. That's going to come from engineering expertise," Sutcliffe said.
"The other part of this is it's about holding our contractors accountable to delivere the train service that we paid for, and so we've got to keep pressing and keep pushing forward and identifying these issues and fixing them with an engineering solution so that we get the service we paid for."
Sutcliffe says OC Transpo and the city need to keep identifying the problems and holding the contractors accountable.
"If there are major changes that need to be made to the tracks, to the wheels, to anything like that, they're going to have to make them for us because that's what we paid for when we bought this service."
A derailment in August 2021 at Tunney's Pasture Station was due to an "undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure" in the axle bearing assembly, the Transportation Safety Board has said.
Last July, OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that had travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train, an issue that appeared to be different than the one that caused the Aug. 8, 2021 derailment.
The O-Train was partially shut down for six days in January after freezing rain caused an ice buildup on the overhead catenary system near Lees Station. In April, the LRT service was disrupted for 33 hours following a freezing rain storm.
A rookie councillor, and former OC Transpo employee, says a decision on when to throw in the towel on LRT fixes may be coming.
"I don't know when, but I have a feeling we're going to come to that decision very soon. We have to stop patching and patching and patching and at some point we're just going to have to face that very tough decision," Wilson Lo told CTV Morning Live.
"It could be a very costly and disruptive fix for the public and it's going to have to be a pill to swallow."
Sutcliffe says the new inspection criteria for the LRT appears to be working.
"What I am encouraged by is the higher levels of testing we have put in place are catching these kind of issues before there is a catastrophe," the mayor said.
"We got to keep doing this testing regularly, over and over again do this testing. Whenever there is an issue, identify it, address the safety aspect, solve the issue, get the trains back in service – if we keep doing that eventually we will resolve the issues and have the train service we deserve."
