OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo maintenance employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says an OC Transpo Fleet and Facilities Maintenance employee was notified on May 5 that they had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The staff member last worked on May 4 and has not been at work since. The employee is currently self-isolating at home.

Manconi says the employee may have been experiencing symptoms as early as May 1.

“We are working alongside Ottawa Public Health and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.”

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the dates include April 29 and 30 and May 1 and 4. The employee was not scheduled to work on May 2 or May 3.

Manconi says the employee also visited St-Laurent Station from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 29.

“In an abundance of caution, OC Transpo is in the process of identifying vehicles and facilities that may require cleaning above our enhanced cleaning processes,” Manconi said.

Five OC Transpo drivers have tested positive for COVID-19. A red vest Confederation Line Ambassador and an OC Transpo special constable have also tested positive.