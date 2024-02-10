OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OC Transpo investigating sparking, damage to overhead power lines on LRT near St. Laurent

    A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa) A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end Saturday morning.

    The transit service said on social media that riders should use the westbound platforms when travelling in either direction at St. Laurent and Cyrville Stations. Riders are also asked to change trains at St. Laurent.

    Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, chair of the transit commission, posted a memo from Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar on social media that said sparks were seen on a support pole near Cyrville Station Friday night. The memo was later shared with local media. 

    "At approximately 11:30 p.m., an OC Transpo rail operator observed sparks coming from an overhead catenary system support pole west of Cyrville Station. Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," the memo said.

    "An investigation into the cause of this incident has commenced. Crews will be mobilized during the day to complete the investigation. The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday." 

    Trains are running Saturday morning, with the aforementioned service reduction at St. Laurent and Cyrville stations. Line 1 is running in both directions between Tunney's Pasture and St. Laurent stations and running in both directions on a single track between St. Laurent and Blair stations.

    This comes just over a month after an issue at St. Laurent Station when pieces of concrete were found along the light-rail transit track inside the tunnel, leading to a seven-hour shutdown of service in the area on Jan. 3.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News