OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is boosting bus service along the Confederation Line as the light rail transit line remains out of service following last week's derailment.

Passengers have complained about overcrowded buses along the R1 replacement bus service this week due to the O-Train shutdown.

Transportation Services general manager John Manconi told council additional trips will be cancelled on other routes as buses are reassigned to the R1 bus service.

Starting on Friday, direct trips from downtown to Blair Station will run during the afternoon peak period, operating every 10 minutes. Earlier this week, OC Transpo launched direct trips from Blair Station to downtown Ottawa during the morning peak period, when thousands of people are en route to work.

Starting Monday, all R1 buses will bypass Cyrville Station in both directions to make travel times faster for most customers.

A special shuttle bus will run frequently between Cyrville Station and St. Laurent Station.

Manconi says OC Transpo has been adjusting service along the R1 replacement bus service all week to meet demands and allow passengers to practice social distancing.

Some trips have been cancelled on other routes to reassign buses to the R1 service and additional routes were added from the east-end to downtown Ottawa.

There is no word on when transit service will resume on the Confederation Line.