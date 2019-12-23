OTTAWA -- OC Transpo's holiday schedule is now in effect.

Buses will be running on a reduced weekday schedule for the next two weeks, as many people have time off from work or are traveling out of town for the holidays.

The Confederation Line is still scheduled to make normal stops, but it will be running on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, meaning train service won't begin until 8:00 a.m.

Trains will run from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Boxing Day.

Check OC Transpo's website for details before heading out.

OC Transpo's winter schedule begins Jan. 5, 2020, with regular weekday service resuming Jan. 6.