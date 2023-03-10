OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says

OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar has emerged as a candidate to take over as head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, according to a U.S. media report.

WBZ-TV in Boston reports Amilcar is a "top tier candidate" for the job with the transit service in the Greater Boston area, which has been vacant since January.

Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system. Amilcar was previously the executive director of bus services for the Société de Transports Montréal.

A spokesperson for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the mayor is not able to comment on the reports. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo through the city of Ottawa for comment.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is one of the oldest public transit systems in the U.S. and the largest transit system in Massachusetts. It provides subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry and paratransit service to eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.

WBZ-TV says MBTA services around 160 million riders annually on four subway lines and 171 bus routes.

The Governor of Massachusetts appoints the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Former MBTA general manager Steve Poftak stepped down in January.