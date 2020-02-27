OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s five-month old Confederation Line will be running at reduced capacity during the worst snowstorm of the year.

Rideau Transit Group has advised OC Transpo that only eight trains will be available for the afternoon commute.

Nine trains were launched for the morning peak period, but there were two immobilized trains at Rideau and Tremblay stations during the commute.

On Wednesday, there were issues with the overhead catenary system near St. Laurent station and an immobilized train at uOttawa station

OC Transpo’s Troy Charter told reporters that because of Wednesday’s issues with trains and an overnight power issue at the maintenance facility, “vehicle availability was challenged” for the Thursday morning commute.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says with only eight trains available for the afternoon peak period, “we are introducing two additional measures” to help move riders.

The S1 supplemental bus service will be running through the day and evening. Buses will run directly from downtown to Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair Stations during the afternoon commute.

OC Transpo is also running a number of buses to augment rail service throughout the day and evening until the service is scheduled to stop.

“With the lower number of people travelling today, it appears that the reduced capacity of the train service plus the augmented bus services will be enough to carry everyone home this afternoon,” Manconi said.

“We continue to work with (Rideau Transit Group) to restore full levels of service.”

OC Transpo is planning to continue to provide the extended S1 supplemental service and proactive R1 service to support the Confederation Line on Friday.