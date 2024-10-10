OC Transpo e-bus order delayed due to limited availability from manufacturers
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
In an update Thursday about OC Transpo's plans to add 102 new e-buses to its fleet, the transit department said there's a delay in the delivery of electric buses. The City of Ottawa has signed an agreement with two manufacturers -- Nova Bus and New Flyer – to receive 51 new e-buses from each company by the end of this year and early 2026.
The update sparked multiple disappointments, as the delay and shorter buses will add a strain on the transit service. It will also affect its vision to acquire high-capacity buses. Ottawa councillor Tim Tierney says OC Transpo is now stuck at a point where it must get diesel buses to address the issue.
"We're already way behind on the electric buses at this point from permit process, whether it's the 40 or the 60 foot. So yes, hopefully we'll see something before the end of the year. But again, there's no more runway left and there is no plan B," he said.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Tierney adds that had the city bought diesel buses two years ago, it would have been in a better position, as multiple "agencies are trying to get these diesel busses" at the same time.
"So, there's such a high demand. Obviously, there is cost, inflation, (and) things that tie into it. And we heard today that the steel frame buses that are 16, 17, (and) 18 years old, are not going to survive any longer. So, we're really in a jam right now," he said.
Noah Vineberg -- Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 president -- says there is a need for 40 to 50, diesel buses, either old or new, as soon as possible.
"Sixty-foot buses were always my favorite. I understand the need to go green. I understand the need for electric fleet going forward as an idea, but in the short term, we're leaving people behind and we're not able to address the needs of our public and for myself and for my members and for OC Transpo," Vineberg said.
"I'm very disappointed that we won't be having any 60-foot-electric buses. I do understand the difficulties in getting them. I have genuine concerns that high-capacity buses are needed and we're not addressing that.”
Renee Amilcar, OC Transpo general manager of transit services says though the need for high-capacity buses will require going with diesel fueled ones, the environment will not be affected as public transit remains "a good thing."
“We hope that we will be able to do so because as my colleagues explained today, we will need some high-capacity buses,” Amilcar said.
Rami El Feghali, transit bus operations and maintenance director says as of January 2025, 55 per cent of OC Transpo's fleet will be past its life expectancy.
"So, our life expectancy for our fleet is 15 years, as directed by council," El Feghali said.
Bus production takes between 18 and 24 months, says Daniel Villeneuve, program manager, Capital Projects and Engineering.
"We are in discussions with the bus manufacturers (New Flyer and Nova Bus)," said Villeneuve.
Villeneuve says multiple transit agencies are transitioning to zero emission at the same time, which adds to the problem.
The city continues to train staff and upgrade OC Transpo’s facilities to prepare for the expanded electric bus fleet, according to OC Transpo.
To charge and maintain the e-buses when they arrive, new overhead charging pantographs were recently installed at the St-Laurent garage, says the transit department.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair denies having any knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
'It went horribly wrong': DNA analysis sheds light on lost Arctic expedition's grisly end
Archaeologists have identified the cannibalized remains of a senior officer who perished during an ill-fated 19th century Arctic expedition, offering insight into its lost crew's tragic and grisly final days.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
TD money laundering fines could weigh on bank's stock long-term, analysts warn
Some analysts are warning the money laundering penalties levied against Toronto-Dominion Bank this week by U.S. regulators could weigh on the bank's stock price long-term.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Higher in Halifax: Elevated levels of cannabis metabolites in city's wastewater
Wastewater tested in Halifax in 2023 contained almost twice the amount of cannabis metabolites compared with samples taken from other big cities in Canada, like Toronto or Montreal.
-
Maritime gas prices jump ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
Maritime motorists are paying more at the pumps ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend after the price of gas and diesel jumped significantly overnight.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Oshawa after serious crash
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened in Oshawa following a serious collision.
Montreal
-
Old Montreal fire: two suspects arrested
Montreal Police (SPVM) have arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly fire that destroyed a century-old building in Old Montreal on Oct. 3, resulting in the deaths of two people.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Windsor
-
Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police
A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.
-
Windsor doesn’t have the highest unemployment rate anymore
The unemployment rate in Windsor has dropped to the second highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
-
WECHU launches fall immunization campaign
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has launched its fall immunization campaign, aiming to keep Windsorites healthy during the respiratory season.
London
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Sarnia Airbnb house raided as part of drug investigation
In the early morning hours, police, including the emergency response team and major case action team, used a warrant to enter a home being operated as an Airbnb on Nelson Street.
-
Pedestrian struck while using crosswalk in St. Thomas
For the second time in two days, a pedestrian has ben struck by a vehicle in St. Thomas. On Thursday morning, officers were called to the east end of Wellington Street near the Elgin Mall.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms seized at Peace Bridge warehouse
Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are continuing to investigate after several shipments of chocolate bricks filled with magic mushrooms were found at the Peace Bridge warehouse at the Port of Buffalo, New York.
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
Barrie
-
Family loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Barrie man facing criminal charges in ongoing police investigation
Police in Barrie made an arrest in a sexual offences investigation, and authorities are concerned more women may have had similar experiences.
-
Owner of illegal Midland rooming house fined $50,000 for fire code violations
The owner of an illegal rooming house in Midland was found guilty of fire code violations and handed a $50,000 fine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Police say they are on the hunt for a suspect after a man died in hospital after being shot in Forest Lawn.
-
Calgary police launch 3 calendars to raise funds and awareness for youth crime prevention and education
The Calgary Police Service has launched three calendars in support of at-risk children and youth in the city.
Edmonton
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
It's a girl: Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane prepares for baby #4
The Edmonton Oilers off-ice family is once again expanding as winger Evander Kane prepares for baby number four.
-
Epcor to keep invasive goldfish out of river by pumping water out of pond
There are more developments involving goldfish at an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Regina
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Sask. Party vows to keep small business tax rate at 1 per cent
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if given the opportunity to form government again, his party would keep the small business tax rate at one per cent.
-
'Break in the cooling trend': Jobs report tops economists' expectations in September
The Canadian labour market exceeded many economists' expectations in September, adding more than twice as many jobs as the previous month while unemployment ticked lower.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
Vancouver
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
-
'Visibly exhausted' rogue deer in B.C. city chased by dogs, saved by RCMP
A rogue deer that wandered into Richmond, B.C., and was hounded by canines in a local dog park has been rescued and returned safely to its natural habitat.
Vancouver Island
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.