OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19, an internal memo says.

According to the memo attributed to Transportation General Manager John Manconi, obtained by Newstalk 580 CFRA, the operator – whom OC Transpo is not naming for reasons of privacy – first developed symptoms on March 20 and received a test March 21. The driver began self-isolating when they developed symptoms and remains at home.

Manconi said OC Transpo and Ottawa Public Health are most concerned with the 48 hours before the driver began showing symptoms: March 18, 19, and 20.

"OPH is currently following up with family and friends who may have come into close contact with the individual. We have contacted all employees who may have come into close contact with the individual during those key dates," Manconi said.

The driver drove five buses on the key dates of March 18-20. Manconi said each of those buses has been removed from service for a deep clean and full sanitation process before they return to the road.

In mid-March, OC Transpo began telling customers to board only at the back of the bus, with limited exceptions. Yellow caution tape was put up to keep customers away from the front of the bus. The transit system has also been asking customers to avoid taking a bus or a train if they feel sick, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

"Our customers are being advised that if they have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca," Manconi said. "As a reminder, COVID-19 is spread through droplets from coughs and sneezes, which travel a limited distance before falling to the ground."

Here are the routes the memo said the driver was on before developing symptoms and self-isolating:

March 18

Route 19: St-Laurent Station at 14:27 to Parliament Station 15:14

Route 63: Tunney’s Pasture Station 15:36 to Innovation Park & Ride 16:28

Route 63: Innovation Park & Ride 16:30 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 17:12

Route 57: Tunney’s Pasture Station 17:25 to Bayshore Station 17:47

Route 85: Bayshore Station 17:47 to Terrasses de la Chaudière 18:39

Route 85: Terrasses de la Chaudière 18:50 to Bayshore Station 19:36

Route 85: Bayshore Station 19:41 to Terrasses de la Chaudière 20:23

March 19 and 20