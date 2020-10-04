OTTAWA -- For the second time in three days, OC Transpo is reporting a bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services general manager John Manconi says OC Transpo received confirmation on Sunday afternoon that an operator tested positive for COVID-19.

"Their last day of work was Sept. 25. The employee has been self-isolating since that time," writes Manconi.

"To protect the privacy of the individual, we will not be releasing their name."

Manconi says OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Ottawa Public Health has said the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to their first day the employee showed symptoms – in this case the key dates are Sept. 24 and 25.

Manconi says the employee operated two buses on Sept. 24 and two buses on Sept. 25, serving the following routes:

September 24, 2020

Bus #4292

Route # 284 Knoxdale/Hunt Club 7:32 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:57 a.m.

Route # 164 Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:00 a.m. to Eagleson/Stonehaven 8:26 a.m.

Route # 161 Stonehaven/Bridelwood 8:33 a.m. to AY Jackson 9:00 a.m.

Bus #4608

Route # 170 Fallowfield Station 10:24 a.m. to Barrhaven Center 10:54 a.m.

Route # 175 Barrhaven Center 11:05 a.m. to Golflinks/Longfields 11:12 a.m.

Route # 175 Golflinks/Longfields 11:13 a.m. to Barrhaven Center 11:24 a.m.

Route # 80 Barrhaven Ctr 11:27 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:38 p.m.

Route # 80 Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:46 p.m. to Auriga/Deakin 1:27 p.m.

Route # 170 Barrhaven Center 2:17 p.m. to Fallowfield Station 2:50 p.m.

Route # 73 RCMP Headquarters 3:06 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:35 p.m.

Route # 81 Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:39 p.m. to Merivale/Kimway 4:10 p.m.

Route # 81 Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:34 p.m. to Merivale/Kimway 5:05 p.m.

Route # 81 Merivale/Kimway 5:06 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:53 p.m.

Route # 83 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:59 p.m. to Viewmount/Grand Carman 6:24 p.m.

September 25, 2020

Bus #4479

Route # 284 Knoxdale/Hunt Club 7:32 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:57 a.m.

Route # 164 Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:00 a.m. to Eagleson/Stonehaven 8:26 a.m.

Route # 161 Stonehaven/Bridelwood 8:33 a.m. to AY Jackson 9:00 a.m.

Bus #4299

Route # 170 Fallowfield Station 10:24 a.m. to Barrhaven Center 10:54 a.m.

Route # 175 Barrhaven Center 11:05 a.m. to Golflinks/Longfields 11:12 a.m.

Route # 175 Golflinks/Longfields 11:13 a.m. to Barrhaven Center 11:24 a.m.

Route # 80 Barrhaven Center 11:27 a.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:38 p.m.

Route # 80 Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:46 p.m. to Auriga/Deakin 1:27 p.m.

Route # 170 Barrhaven Center 2:17 p.m. to Fallowfield Station 2:50 p.m.

Route # 73 RCMP Headquarters 3:06 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:35 p.m.

Route # 81 Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:39 p.m. to Merivale/Kimway 4:10 p.m.

Route # 81 Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:34 p.m. to Merivale/Kimway 5:05 p.m.

Route # 81 Merivale/Kimway 5:06 p.m. to Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:53 p.m.

Route # 83 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:59 p.m. to Viewmount/Grand Carman 6:24 p.m.

On Friday, OC Transpo reported a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 24.