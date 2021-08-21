OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to council Saturday evening, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the employee's last day of work was Aug. 19.

"The employee has been self-isolating since that time. To protect the privacy of the individual, we will not be releasing their name," said Manconi.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of symptoms, which are Aug. 18, 19 and 20. The employee did not work on Aug. 20.

OC Transpo says the employee drove bus #6396 and bus #4480 on Aug. 18, and bus #6463 and #8104 on Aug. 19.

Here is a look at the routes.

Aug. 18, 2021

Bus #6396

Route #92 Hurdman 6:23 a.m. to Greenboro 6:46 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 6:51 a.m. to Hurdman 7:18 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 7:27 a.m. to Greenboro 7:54 am

Route #92 Greenboro 8:02 a.m. to Hurdman 8:31 a.m.

Route #49 Hurdman 8:35 a.m. to Elmvale 8:49 a.m.

Route #49 Elmvale 8:55 a.m. to Hurdman 9:10 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 9:27 a.m. to Greenboro 9:53 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 10:02 a.m. to Hurdman 10:26 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 10:58 a.m to Greenboro 11:24 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 11:32 a.m. to Hurdman 11:56 a.m.

Route #19 Hurdman 12:13 p.m. to Parliament Station 1:04 p.m.

Route #19 Parliament Station 1:22 p.m. to Hurdman 2:05 p.m.

Route #19 Hurdman 2:15 p.m. to St Laurent Station 2:27 p.m.

Bus #4480

Route #261 Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:24 p.m. to Stittsville Loop 5:14 p.m

Route #272 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:56 p.m. to Cobblehill/Fallowfield 6:34 p.m.

Aug. 19, 2021

Bus #6463

Route #92 Hurdman 6:23 a.m. to Greenboro 6:46 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 6:51 a.m. to Hurdman 7:18 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 7:27 a.m. to Greenboro 7:54 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 8:02 a.m. to Hurdman 8:31 a.m.

Route #49 Hurdman 8:35 a.m. to Elmvale 8:49 a.m.

Route #49 Elmvale 8:55 a.m. to Hurdman 9:10 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 9:27 a.m. to Greenboro 9:53 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 10:02 a.m. to Hurdman 10:26 a.m.

Route #92 Hurdman 10:58 a.m. to Greenboro 11:24 a.m.

Route #92 Greenboro 11:32 a.m. to Hurdman 11:56 a.m.

Route #19 Hurdman 12:13 p.m. to Parliament Station 1:04 p.m.

Route #19 Parliament Station 1:22 p.m. to Hurdman 2:05 p.m.

Route #19 Hurdman 2:15 p.m. to St Laurent Station 2:27 p.m.

Bus #8105