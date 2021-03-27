Advertisement
OC Transpo driver tests positive for COVID-19
An OC Transpo bus rolls through downtown Ottawa, Thursday April 16, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to council, Transportation Services general manager John Manconi said the operator last worked on March 23, and has been self-isolating since that time.
OC Transpo and Ottaw Public Health are working together to conduct contract tracing of any individuals who have, or may have been in close contact with the employee. OPH has said the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of symptoms, which in this case are March 22,23 and 24.
Manconi says the employee was not scheduled to work on March 22 and 24.
On March 23, the employee operated bus #4370 on the following routes:
- Route 669 1:17 p.m. Bell High School – 1:43 p.m. Bayshore/Carling
- Route 87 3:54 p.m. Baseline Station – 4:19 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station
- Route 87 4:23 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 4:50 p.m. Baseline Station
- Route 84 5:01 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 5:21 p.m. Centrepointe
- Route 84 5:22 p.m. Centrepointe – 5:44 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station
- Route 258 5:52 p.m. Tunneys Pasture Station – 6:15 p.m. Grandview/Borden
- Route 58 6:32 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 7:12 p.m. Moodie Station
- Route 58 7:46 p.m. Moodie Station – 8:24 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station
- Route 58 8:32 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 9:10 p.m. Moodie Station
- Route 58 9:16 p.m. Moodie Station – 9:54 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station
- Route 58 10:02 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 10:39 p.m. Moodie Station
- Route 82 10:53 p.m. Bayshore Station – 11:29 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station
- Route 82 11:35 p.m. Lincoln Fields Station – 12:12 a.m. Bayshore Station
OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process.