OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council Sunday evening, Transportation Services general manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation on Sunday that an operator tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Their last day of work was Dec. 10. The employee has been self-isolating since that time."

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to testing – which are Dec. 9 and 10.

Manconi says the employee was not working on Dec. 9. The employee operated bus #4677 from St. Laurent garage on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Route # 92 Hurdman Station 4:17 p.m. to Greenboro Station 4:53 p.m.

Route # 06 Greenboro Station 5:00 p.m. to Daly St. 5:49 p.m.

Route # 06 Springfield/Maple lane 6:28 p.m. to Billings Bridge 7:18 p.m.

Route # 99 Greenboro Station 7:47 p.m. to Barrhaven Center 8:27 p.m.

Route # 99 Barrhaven Center 8:31 p.m. to Greenboro Station 9:08 p.m.

Route # 99 Greenboro Station 9:17 p.m. to Barrhaven Center 9:56 p.m.

Route # 75 Barrhaven Center 10:04 p.m. to Tunneys Station 10:32 p.m.

Route # 63 Tunneys Station 10:37 p.m. to Innovation 11:29 p.m.

Route # 63 Innovation 11:31 p.m. to Tunneys Station 12:05 a.m.

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying any other vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above the service's enhanced cleaning process.