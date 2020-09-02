OTTAWA -- Another OC Transpo operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the transit service received confirmation Tuesday afternoon that an operator tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Aug. 29, and has been self-isolating at home since.

Manconi says Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the 48 hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the key dates are Aug. 28 and 29.

August 28, 2020

• Route 3: Portobello Loop 6:34 am to Blair Station 7:03 am

• Route 3: Portobello Loop 7:33 am to Blair Station 8:05 am

• Route 42: Blair Station 8:10 am to Hurdman Station 8:42 am

• Route 5: Laurier Station 1:09 pm to Billings Bridge Station 1:40 pm

• Route 5: Billings Bridge Station 2:01 pm to Laurier Station 2:35 pm

• Route 5: Laurier Station 2:39 pm to Billings Bridge Station 3:10 pm

• Route 141: Billings Bridge 3:30 pm to Billings Bridge 3:45 pm

• Route 5: Billings Bridge 4:03 pm to Laurier Station 4:50 pm

• Route 5: Laurier Station 4:55 pm to Billings Bridge 5:31 pm

August 29, 2020

• Route 7: Daly/Nicholas 9:31 am to Carleton University 9:54 am

• Route 7: Carleton University 9:56 am to Daly/Nicholas 10:18 am

• Route 7: Daly/Nicholas 10:49 am to Carleton University 11:14 am

• Route 7: Carleton University 11:25 am to St. Laurent Station 12:27 pm

• Route 7: St. Laurent Station 12:39 pm to Daly/Nicholas 1:14 pm

• Route 14: Tunney’s Pasture Station 2:10 pm to St. Laurent Station 3:09 pm

• Route 14: St. Laurent Station 3:18 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:13 pm

• Route 14: Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:25 pm to St. Laurent Station 5:23 pm

Manconi says the employee also used the O-Train on Aug. 29 at 1:30 p.m. as a passenger to travel from Rideau Station to Tunney's Pasture Station.

OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning.