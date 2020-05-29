OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the operator last worked on Sunday, May 24 and began experiencing symptoms on May 25.

“The operator received the COVID-19 test on May 27 and continues to self-isolate at home.”

OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Manconi says the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms – May 23 and 24.

The OC Transpo driver was on-board three buses on May 23 and 24.

May 23, 2020 (continuing past midnight)

Route 197: Greenboro Station 6:15 pm to Greenboro Station 6:39 pm

Route 6: Billings Bridge Station 6:46 pm to Daly Station eastbound 7:13 pm

Route 6: Daly Station westbound 7:20 pm to Billings Bridge Station 7:45 pm

Route 6: Greenboro Station 8:13 pm to Springland/Maple Lane 9:08 pm

Route 6: Springland/Maple Lane 9:19 pm to Greenboro Station 10:17 pm

Route 6: Greenboro Station 10:43 pm to Springland/Maple Lane 11:33 pm

Route 6: Springland/Maple Lane 11:49 pm to Greenboro Station 12:46 am May 24

Route 6: Billings Bridge Station 1:00 am to Daly Station eastbound 1:19 am

Route 6: Daly Station westbound 1:35 am to Billings Bridge Station 1:56 am

Route 6: Billings Bridge Station 2:00 am to Daly Station eastbound 2:19 am

Route 75: Rideau/Waller 2:41 am to Barrhaven Centre 3:26 am

May 24, 2020

Operator was a passenger on Route 89 leaving Merivale Garage on Colonnade Road at 12:50 pm and arriving at Tunney’s Pasture Station at 1:25 pm

Route 80: Tunney’s Pasture Station 1:45 pm to Barrhaven Centre 2:39 pm

Route 80: Barrhaven Centre 2:45 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:41 pm

Route 62: Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:51 pm to Terry Fox Station 4:26 pm

Route 62: Terry Fox Station 4:30 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:00 pm

Route 81: Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:09 pm to Merivale/Kimway 5:35 pm

Route 81: Merivale/Kimway 5:36 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 6:13 pm

Route 63: Innovation Park & Ride 6:59 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:55 pm

Route 63: Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:20 pm to Innovation Park & Ride 8:57 pm

Route 63: Innovation Park & Ride 8:59 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:55 pm

Route 63: Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:20 pm to Innovation Park & Ride 10:57 pm

Route 63: Innovation Park & Ride 10:59 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:55 pm

Manconi says OC Transpo continues to identify vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above the enhanced cleaning procedures.

This is the sixth OC Transpo driver to test positive for COVID-19. A maintenance employee, a red-vest Confederation Line Ambassador and an OC Transpo special constable have also tested positive.