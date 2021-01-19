OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is releasing a list of routes driven by a driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The transit service regularly announces routes and dates following a positive test result in one of its operators. OC Transpo focuses on the 48 hours before symptoms began.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with this employee," a memo, sent Tuesday, said.

In this latest case, the driver drove a bus on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 and was not at work on Jan. 14. The driver has been self-isolating since the 15th.

On Jan. 13, the driver worked from 3:10 p.m. to 11:53 p.m. on the following routes:

Bus #6675

Route # 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 9:26 p.m. to Bayview Station 9:53 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 9:55 p.m. to South Keys Station 10:22 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 10:38 p.m. to Bayview Station 11:05 p.m.

On Jan. 15, the driver Worked from 3:10 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. on the following routes:

Bus #6547

Route # 2 Bayview Station 3:42 p.m. to South Keys Station 4:14 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 4:27 p.m. to Bayview Station 4:57 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 5:02 p.m. to South Keys Station 5:34 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 5:41 p.m. to Bayview Station 6:11 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 6:18 p.m. to South Keys Station 6:45 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 7:03 p.m. to Bayview Station 7:30 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 7:32 p.m. to South Keys Station 7:59 p.m.

Route # 2 South Keys Station 8:14 p.m. to Bayview Station 8:41 p.m.

Route # 2 Bayview Station 8:43 p.m. to South Keys Station 9:10 p.m.

OC Transpo says they are identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above the company's enhanced cleaning process.

Any riders who have concerns about exposure can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca