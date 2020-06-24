OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo driver has been charged after a collision involving a bus and a motorcycle in Orléans Wednesday evening.

The crash, which left a man in his 40s, in critical condition, happened on Trim Road near Portobello Boulevard around 7:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the trauma centre and a second person had minor injuries, according to paramedics.

The motorcyclist's condition has since been upgraded to stable condition

It is unknown if any passengers were aboard the OC Transpo bus at the time of the crash.

Trim Road northbound was closed between Portobello and Springridge Drive, but reopened Thursday morning.

Police say a female bus driver in her 40’s has been charged for an unsafe left turn under the Highway Traffic Act.