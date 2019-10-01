

Joanne Schnurr, CTVOttawa.ca staff





The case against an OC Transpo operator charged in that horrific crash in January has been adjourned for more than a month.

The lawyer for 42-year-old Aissatou Diallo says the case is complicated with dozens of witnesses and he needs more time.

Diallo wasn't in court today. But family members of one of the victims killed that day have made it their mission to be there always.

“I just want to see the case move forward,” said Andrew Van Beek outside court today.

It has been eight agonizing months since Andrew and his brother Mark Van Beek learned of the death of their older sister Anja.

The 65-year-old public servant was one of three killed January 11th when a westbound double decker bus slammed into the overhang at Westboro Station.

Dozens more were injured, many of them critically.

“Just being here,” said Mark Van Beek, “we just hope to get closure, we want to see this process started because that's been a wide open wound since January and every day that we come here will feel that that gap is closing a little bit more.”

Last month, Ottawa police charged 42-year-old Diallo with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Van Beek's brothers say it's extremely frustrating the blame is squarely on the shoulders of the driver.

“She's being blamed 100% for everything,” Andrew said, “there is no blame being taken by the city or OC Tranpso or anyone associated with OC Transpo which I don’t agree with.”

They're also frustrated that no changes have been made to Westboro Station itself.

“I think it's ridiculous,” Andrew said, “It's more of trying to cover up the fact there is a problem there. It makes it look like they think it isn't an issue and won't admit it's an issue. A bunch of pylons won't stop anyone from doing that over again.”

OC Transpo passengers at Westboro station today were of mixed mind.

“It’s kind of odd they haven’t removed it (the overhang),” said one man, “but it’s not posing a threat to anyone.”

Another woman whose neighbor was injured in the crash had a different opinion. “I worry about my kids taking the bus, about everyone taking the bus here,” she said, “They absolutely need to make some changes.”

The Van Beek brothers acknowledge this is a painful process for all the victims involved. Several passengers have already launched lawsuits against the city and the driver, including a class action lawsuit

The brothers, meantime, plan to be in court throughout the proceedings looking for closure.

“It doesn’t leave your mind,” said Mark, “and I don’t think it ever will.”

The case is back in court November 5th giving Diallo's lawyers a little over a month to go through a substantial amount of information. The case will likely be a lengthy one.