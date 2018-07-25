

CTV Ottawa





OC Transpo has confirmed the Ottawa transit company will begin notifying its employees of upcoming layoffs. Notifications will be made this week and will conclude by August 3 to 345 drivers as the company moves forward with the LRT project that is expected to be operational in November.

In the memo sent by John Manconi and OC Transpo the memo also states: "Since 2016, OC Transpo has been committed to ensuring the workforce adjustment is implemented in a transparent and respectful manner. Management has worked collaboratively with Union partners, Human Resources and Labour Relations to develop strategies to offset the number of impacted employees. These have included promoting employment opportunities relating to the O-Train Line 1, as well as leaving vacancies unfilled where operationally feasible".

OC Transpo says the affected employees will continue to work during their notice period and the affected jobs will be terminated by December 1.