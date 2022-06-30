OC Transpo closes noisy steel bridge in Westboro to buses overnight
OC Transpo closes noisy steel bridge in Westboro to buses overnight
OC Transpo is running buses around a new bridge along a Transitway detour in Westboro overnight while staff look to address significant noise caused by the steel structure.
The Transitway permanently closed between Westboro and Dominion stations on Sunday to allow for construction on Stage 2 of the light rail transit project. The new temporary bridge at the north end of Roosevelt Avenue was built to carry bus traffic between Westboro and Dominion stations.
Coun. Jeff Leiper says residents and his office began reaching out to the LRT team and city staff on Monday to alert staff to the "very jarring noise being produced" by the bridge.
"The neighbourhood cannot be asked to tolerate this for the several years construction will take, and I fully support the decision to implement the detour away from the bridge," Leiper said.
Leiper said there was "significant noise" being generated as the buses travelled over the new Bailey Bridge, especially over the lip separating the bridge's span from the roadway.
The bridge was temporarily closed to all buses while the city investigated.
Director of Rail Construction Program Michael Morgan says staff made modications to the bridge, and buses will continue to be detoured around the bridge overnight while "additional modifications" are investigated.
"There are no structural issues with the bridge," Morgan said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Thursday evening.
"Following the introduction of this new bridge, OC Transpo became aware of a noise caused by buses traveling over the transition joints at the entrance and exit of the bridge. Following consultations with the ward Councillor, OC Transpo implemented a temporary detour to mitigate the noise impact to the community.
"The Stage 2 team evaluated and made modifications to the bridge and continue to monitor the noise caused by buses entering and exiting the bridge. OC Transpo buses will be using a temporary detour overnight while additional modifications are investigated."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
Four people arrested at National War Memorial in Ottawa as Canada Day celebrations begin
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called 'motor vehicle control zone,' as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
Mounties issue 80 tickets in B.C. national park after crashes kill 3 bears in 6 days
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
'Extraordinarily rare' Princess Diana portrait goes on display in London
A rare portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be on public display for the first time after it was recently sold for US$201,600 at auction.
At least 19 dead in Russian missile attack on residential buildings, officials say
Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Toronto's Canada Day events
After two years of mostly virtual celebrations to mark Canada Day, in-person festivities are back across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Compensation questions loom for Air Canada customers with cancelled flights
Consumer rights advocates are demanding Air Canada provide compensation to many of the hundreds of thousands of passengers whose summer flights it cancelled.
-
Montrealers allege 'racial profiling' during police intervention on Saint-Jean Baptiste Day
Organizers of a Montreal Caribbean festival are looking for clarity from police as to why a large group of officers interrupted their pre-festival barbecue on Saint-Jean Baptiste Day.
-
La Fontaine tunnel towards South Shore closed due to vehicle on fire
The Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel is closed heading towards the South Shore from Montreal due to a vehicle on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youth
The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins ready to open Monday
With Health Canada's permission, street drugs can now be consumed inside Safe Health Site Timmins.
-
Sault Fire launches fire safety campaign for seniors
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is helping seniors protect themselves against fire. The Assisting Seniors Awareness Program or Project ASAP is focussed on those 65 or older, and still living independently.
London
-
Provincial gas tax reduction in time for Canada Day— but not everyone is celebrating
If you were one of the thousands of Londoners who bought gas on Thursday— you overpaid.
-
Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
-
Security expected to be increased for Canada Day festivities
Security measures are expected to be beefed up at two Winnipeg locations Friday when Canada Day events get underway.
-
AMC working to remove Arlen Dumas after probe found his conduct amounted to 'workplace sexual harassment'
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is working to remove Arlen Dumas as Grand Chief of the organization.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener encampment remains intact as eviction deadline passes
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
Vaccination miscommunication leaves Kitchener woman worried for 86-year-old mother
A miscommunication involving a COVID-19 booster shot has left a Kitchener woman concerned for her 86-year-old mother.
-
City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
Calgary
-
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
-
Bank evacuated after white powder discovered on American bills
A southeast Calgary bank was evacuated Thursday afternoon, to allow hazardous materials crews to investigate a strange incident.
-
Calls increase for Calgary Police to release race-based data
The daughter of a Calgary man shot and killed by police earlier this year is calling for details regarding data the service is collecting about interactions between police and people of colour.
Saskatoon
-
'No warning': On talk radio, Sask. minister announces Lighthouse funding will end
Saskatchewan's social services minister announced plans to cut funding to Saskatoon's permanent downtown shelter during a talk radio appearance.
-
Epic timelapse video shows Sask. tornado forming
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.
-
'It’s recent': Last residential school in Sask. closed 25 years ago
It’s been 25 years since Saskatchewan’s last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
Edmonton
-
Frank Oliver plaque permanently removed by City of Edmonton
An often-vandalized memorial featuring the face of former MP Frank Oliver will no longer be displayed in front of Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.
-
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Vancouver
-
After dog died on B.C.-bound flight, owner says airline offered compensation based on 'cargo weight'
Nearly two years after her beloved dog died on a flight to B.C., a Metro Vancouver woman says she’s still waiting for justice for her pet.
-
'We have that resilience and we are strong': Special ceremony marks 1 year since devastating Lytton fire
It’s been exactly one year since fire ravaged the small B.C. community of Lytton, but the source of that massive blaze remains unknown.
-
Anti-vax blog post not admissible, B.C. court rules in vaccination dispute
A B.C. father who printed off a blog post and submitted it to court in a bid to prevent his children's mother from vaccinating them against COVID-19 has lost the dispute, in part because the judge found his evidence inadmissible.
Regina
-
A little bit of everything on tap for first long weekend of summer in Sask.
Summer is officially here as the first long weekend of the season approaches. The last week has been filled with active summer weather and heading into the weekend the story isn’t much different.
-
Regina celebrates Canada’s 155th birthday
Live performance kicks off at noon on the main stage in Wascana Park with opening ceremonies, followed by a variety of entertainment:
-
Injuries forcing Riders to be creative with roster make-up
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have 12 players on either the one or six game injured lists and 10 roster players listed as ‘out’ or ‘questionable’ leading into Saturday’s week four rematch versus Montreal.