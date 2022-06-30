OC Transpo closes noisy steel bridge in Westboro, detouring buses onto neighbourhood streets

OC Transpo has closed a new bridge as part of a Transitway detour in Westboro just days after it opened because of the significant noise caused by the steel structure in the neighbourhood.

The Transitway permanently closed between Westboro and Dominion stations on Sunday to allow for construction on Stage 2 of the light rail transit project. The new temporary bridge at the north end of Roosevelt Avenue was built to carry bus traffic from Westboro and Dominion stations.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper says OC Transpo decided Wednesday night to detour buses off the temporary bridge due to the noise, and direct them down Richmond Road.

"It was deemed necessary in light of the significant noise in the neighbourhood generated by buses traversing the new steel Bailey bridge, particularly when they pass over the lip separating the bridge’s span from the roadway," Leiper said in a post on his website.

Leiper says residents and his office reached out to the LRT team on Monday morning to alert staff to the "very jarring noise being produced" by the bridge.

"The neighbourhood cannot be asked to tolerate this for the several years construction will take, and I fully support the decision to implement the detour away from the bridge," Leiper said.

It's not known how long the bus detour will remain in effect, and Leiper says it will be "several days" before there are answers on solutions and timelines to fix the bridge.

Westbound buses will turn from Scott Street onto Churchill Avenue, and then onto Richmond. Eastbound buses will travel from Richmond Road onto Churchill Avenue and then onto Scott Street.

Buses will bypass Dominion station due to the detour.