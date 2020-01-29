OTTAWA -- OC Transpo has cancelled dozens of bus trips for a third straight day to help support service along the Confederation Line.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says Rideau Transit Group will have ten trains available for the morning and afternoon peak periods, down from the regular 13 trains.

“Customers on Line 1 will experience longer than normal wait and travel times,” Manconi said.

OC Transpo has cancelled 124 trips on high frequency routes during the morning and afternoon rush hours today. The buses will be used for “S1 supplemental bus service” during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

The S1 supplemental bus service will run from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to downtown Ottawa during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

A note on the OC Transpo website says the cancelled trips have been chosen because “they are on higher frequency routes where customers have other trips and route options available.”

A full list of the cancelled bus trips is available on OC Transpo's website.

Here is a look at the special bus service being implemented by OC Transpo.

Morning peak - special bus service will run directly to downtown on three routes:

From Tunney’s Pasture Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge.

From Hurdman Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Mackenzie King Bridge and Alert Street

From Blair Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Mackenzie King Bridge and Albert Street

Afternoon peak - special bus service will run from downtown on two routes: