OTTAWA -- OC Transpo has cancelled another 124 bus trips today to provide extra support to the Confederation Line.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said only nine trains are expected to be in operation for the morning and afternoon peak periods, instead of the normal 13 trains for peak periods.

This is the seventh straight workday that the four-month-old Confederation Line is operating at reduced capacity.

Earlier in the day, Manconi told Councillors that electrical problems with the equipment on the roof of the trains was causing a loss of power to some trains. Manconi says affected vehicles will undergo inspection and maintenance before returning to service.

OC Transpo has cancelled 49 trips during the morning peak period and 75 trips during the afternoon peak period. The buses from higher-frequency routes will be used to support “S1 supplemental bus service” during peak periods from Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations to downtown Ottawa.

A full list of the cancelled bus trips is available on OC Transpo's website.

Here is a look at the special bus service being implemented by OC Transpo.

Morning peak - special bus service will run directly to downtown on three routes:

From Tunney’s Pasture Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge.

From Hurdman Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Mackenzie King Bridge and Alert Street

From Blair Station non-stop to downtown, stopping at bus stops along Mackenzie King Bridge and Albert Street

Afternoon peak - special bus service will run from downtown on two routes:

From Albert Street at Bank, non-stop to Tunney’s Pasture Station

From Albert Street west of O’Connor, stopping only at Hurdman and Blair Stations.

OC Transpo cancelled 138 trips on Monday morning and afternoon to help support service along the Confederation Line.