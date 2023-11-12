OC Transpo Bus Route Review and committees begin finalizing the 2024 budget: Five things to watch this week
OC Transpo adjusts its bus routes, city committees begin finalizing the 2024 budget and Santa Claus is coming to town.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch in the city of Ottawa this week.
City of Ottawa budget process
City committees will begin approving department budgets this week, as the city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget process continues.
First up is the Transit Commission meeting on Tuesday, where councillors will be asked to approve the $767 million operating budget for OC Transpo.
Transit riders are facing an average 2.5 per cent increase in transit fares in 2024, with the cost of an adult monthly transit pass jumping $3.25 to $128.75. The cost of a youth pass increases $2.50 to $99.25 a month.
On Thursday, the Transportation Committee will approve its 2024 budget, which covers road services, traffic services, parking and transportation planning. The budget includes funding to install 20 new automated speed enforcement cameras at Ottawa intersections in 2024 and funding for traffic and pedestrian safety enhancements.
As part of the 2024, parking rates will increase in Ottawa. On-street parking rates will go up $0.50 on January 1 to $4.30 an hour, while the cost of an annual residential parking permit will increase $17 to $750.
The full 2024 city of Ottawa budget will be approved on Dec. 6.
City Hall in downtown Ottawa is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
OC Transpo route review
The Transit Commission will discuss the results of the OC Transpo Bus Route Review on Tuesday, which will see some 200-series bus routes cancelled and buses redirected off residential streets with low ridership.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service next year as part of an overhaul to improve service along "important routes" and connections to the new Trillium Line.
OC Transpo launched the bus route review as it deals with low ridership coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and multi-million dollar fare revenue shortfalls.
Amilcar says the current OC Transpo bus network was designed to carry 100 million passengers a year, but "recent ridership trends" has the transit system on track to carry 70 to 75 million customer trips in 2024.
The bus route changes include cancelling many Connexion routes (200 series), redirecting service away from streets with low ridership and increasing service to 15 minutes "at most times" on main transit corridors.
An OC Transpo bus at the Eagleson Park and Ride. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Road Safety initiatives for 2024
Ottawa's Transportation Committee will approve the 2024 Road Safety Action Plan on Thursday, including new initiatives for road safety next year.
The city of Ottawa's 2024 budget includes $20.5 million for road safety initiatives, including pedestrian safety improvements, cycling safety enhancements, protected left-turns and traffic control devices. The city will also install 20 new automated speed enforcement cameras next year.
The plan includes $6.2 million for cycling safety enhancements, including at the intersection of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue and Laurier from Queen Elizabeth Driveway to Elgin. Funding will be set aside for a detailed design of three high volume cycling safety locations. There is $2.4 million for pedestrian safety enhancements at Carling Avenue and Edgeworth Avenue and LaFontaine Avenue and McArthur Avenue. The city will spend $1.5 million on protected left-turn infrastructure at five locations.
For a full list of automated speed enforcement camera locations, click here.
Ottawa's PWHL team hits the ice
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team will hit the ice for the first time this week.
Players will report this week for medicals and on-ice practices in preparation for the league's inaugural season, set to begin in January. Training camp will begin on Wednesday.
Ottawa's team includes Emily Clark, Brianna Jenner and first round pick Savannah Harmon.
The final roster must be set by Dec. 11.
Ottawa's Savannah Harmon, right, from the PWHPA, poses for a photo with former American tennis player Billie Jean King after being selected fifth overall during the first round of the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus will arrive in Ottawa next weekend for the first two of several parades this holiday season.
The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://toyparade.ca/.
The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.
For a list of Santa Claus parades across the region, click here.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Millions of Indians set a new world record celebrating Diwali as worries about air pollution rise
Millions of Indians celebrated Diwali on Sunday with a new Guinness World Record number of bright earthen oil lamps as concerns about air pollution soared in the South Asian country.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Canada's Stakusic wins opener over Italy's Trevisan at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Italy in the best-of-three championship tie at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Cities look to copy Montreal's ban of right turns on red, but safety data lacking
In an effort to prevent pedestrian and cyclist deaths, more North American cities are contemplating imitating Montreal by banning drivers from turning right on red lights.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
-
Pair of 98-year-old Second World War veterans highlight Saint John Remembrance Day celebrations
Winnie Rice and Victor Burrill, both aged 98 and served in the Second World War, laid one of the nine wreaths during Saturday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony at TD Station.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Garbage strike to end after Whitby workers reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Town of Whitby and the union representing 300 full-time municipal workers, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli rallies to take place in Toronto on Sunday
Large crowds are expected in downtown Toronto today due to rallies pertaining to the Israel-Gaza war in Nathan Phillips Square and Christie Pits Park.
Montreal
-
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Cities look to copy Montreal's ban of right turns on red, but safety data lacking
In an effort to prevent pedestrian and cyclist deaths, more North American cities are contemplating imitating Montreal by banning drivers from turning right on red lights.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
-
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
-
New affordable housing project in the works in Timmins
Plans are underway in Timmins to create more affordable housing – from the couple that established the area's first Sikh temple.
London
-
City of London reminds residents of backyard fireworks bylaws ahead of Diwali celebrations
Known as the 'Festival of Lights,' Londoners will be engaging in Diwali celebrations this Sunday and it’s bound to include fireworks — but the city wants to remind residents of safe and respectful practices ahead of time.
-
146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone: Huron County OPP nab three stunt drivers
Three different drivers have had their licences suspended after OPP officers recently stopped them allegedly speeding in Huron County.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza's largest hospital rejected Israel's claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.
-
‘They fought for our lives’: St. James comes together for Remembrance Day
The St. James community served up a hearty meal and a heartfelt appreciation Saturday in honour of Remembrance Day.
Kitchener
-
Two youths stabbed at Cambridge mall
Two youths were stabbed, and another arrested, after a fight broke out at Cambridge Centre Mall.
-
Man arrested after two people sprayed with a noxious substance
A Kitchener man is facing charges after two people were sprayed with a noxious substance.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Nygard guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquits him on 2 other counts
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Calgary
-
Man hospitalized following East Village stabbing Saturday night
A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in East Village Saturday night.
-
Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after sluggish start
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Ottawa Senators snap home losing streak with 4-1 win over Calgary Flames
Calgary loses to Senators in Ottawa
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after sluggish start
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Hyman scores 3 1st-period goals, Oilers snap 4-game losing streak with 4-1 win over Kraken
Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
-
Edmontonians gather to remember and reflect on the 'cost of war'
Edmontonians gathered at sites around the city Saturday for Remembrance Day.
Vancouver
-
Mortgage broker's negligence cost homebuyers $5K, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. mortgage broker was negligent when attempting to secure a mortgage for two people looking to buy a property with a mobile home on it, and that negligence resulted in the buyers having to pay an extra $5,000, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
Victoria filmmaker's 5-year, cross-country journey interviewing Canada's remaining WWII vets
Eric Brunt was a UBC film student in 2016 when his grandfather died at the ripe old age of 95.
-
Man presumed dead, multiple vehicles burned at site of Langley police incident near U.S. border
Several torched vehicles could be seen Saturday morning at the scene of a police incident that unfolded near the U.S.-Canada border in Langley Friday evening.
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.