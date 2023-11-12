OC Transpo Bus Route Review and committees begin finalizing the 2024 budget: Five things to watch this week

OC Transpo adjusts its bus routes, city committees begin finalizing the 2024 budget and Santa Claus is coming to town.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch in the city of Ottawa this week.

City of Ottawa budget process

City committees will begin approving department budgets this week, as the city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget process continues.

First up is the Transit Commission meeting on Tuesday, where councillors will be asked to approve the $767 million operating budget for OC Transpo.

Transit riders are facing an average 2.5 per cent increase in transit fares in 2024, with the cost of an adult monthly transit pass jumping $3.25 to $128.75. The cost of a youth pass increases $2.50 to $99.25 a month.

On Thursday, the Transportation Committee will approve its 2024 budget, which covers road services, traffic services, parking and transportation planning. The budget includes funding to install 20 new automated speed enforcement cameras at Ottawa intersections in 2024 and funding for traffic and pedestrian safety enhancements.

As part of the 2024, parking rates will increase in Ottawa. On-street parking rates will go up $0.50 on January 1 to $4.30 an hour, while the cost of an annual residential parking permit will increase $17 to $750.

The full 2024 city of Ottawa budget will be approved on Dec. 6.

City Hall in downtown Ottawa is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

OC Transpo route review

The Transit Commission will discuss the results of the OC Transpo Bus Route Review on Tuesday, which will see some 200-series bus routes cancelled and buses redirected off residential streets with low ridership.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service next year as part of an overhaul to improve service along "important routes" and connections to the new Trillium Line.

OC Transpo launched the bus route review as it deals with low ridership coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and multi-million dollar fare revenue shortfalls.

Amilcar says the current OC Transpo bus network was designed to carry 100 million passengers a year, but "recent ridership trends" has the transit system on track to carry 70 to 75 million customer trips in 2024.

The bus route changes include cancelling many Connexion routes (200 series), redirecting service away from streets with low ridership and increasing service to 15 minutes "at most times" on main transit corridors.

An OC Transpo bus at the Eagleson Park and Ride. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Road Safety initiatives for 2024

Ottawa's Transportation Committee will approve the 2024 Road Safety Action Plan on Thursday, including new initiatives for road safety next year.

The city of Ottawa's 2024 budget includes $20.5 million for road safety initiatives, including pedestrian safety improvements, cycling safety enhancements, protected left-turns and traffic control devices. The city will also install 20 new automated speed enforcement cameras next year.

The plan includes $6.2 million for cycling safety enhancements, including at the intersection of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue and Laurier from Queen Elizabeth Driveway to Elgin. Funding will be set aside for a detailed design of three high volume cycling safety locations. There is $2.4 million for pedestrian safety enhancements at Carling Avenue and Edgeworth Avenue and LaFontaine Avenue and McArthur Avenue. The city will spend $1.5 million on protected left-turn infrastructure at five locations.

For a full list of automated speed enforcement camera locations, click here.

Ottawa's PWHL team hits the ice

Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team will hit the ice for the first time this week.

Players will report this week for medicals and on-ice practices in preparation for the league's inaugural season, set to begin in January. Training camp will begin on Wednesday.

Ottawa's team includes Emily Clark, Brianna Jenner and first round pick Savannah Harmon.

The final roster must be set by Dec. 11.

Ottawa's Savannah Harmon, right, from the PWHPA, poses for a photo with former American tennis player Billie Jean King after being selected fifth overall during the first round of the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Santa Claus comes to town

Santa Claus will arrive in Ottawa next weekend for the first two of several parades this holiday season.

The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, visit https://toyparade.ca/.

The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.

For a list of Santa Claus parades across the region, click here.