OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is counting on more than three dozen changes to bus routes to quell complaints about poor service, especially in the suburbs and rural areas.

Those complaints have become louder since the launch of the Confederation Line LRT service in September. Frustrated passengers say buses often don't show up or if they do, there is overcrowding. Passengers have also had to deal with problem on LRT trains, although the the city says train service has become more reliable in recent weeks.

In early December, OC Transpo apologized when 71 bus routes were cancelled on a Saturday. OC Transpo says a driver shortage is affecting service, especially on weekends.

One of the biggest changes deals with service linking the Confederation Line LRT to Barrhaven. Starting next week, at least seven bus routes will run non-stop service from Tunney's Pasture to Fallowfield Station.

In the downtown core, Route 12 will now provide service to Parliament Station. OC Transpo is also adding new trips and frequency on almost 20 other routes across the city.

The winter improvement changes will begin Sunday, January 5.

Among the main changes:

· Route 12 will go to Parliament Station, improving connections with O-Train Line 1. Westbound trips will take Wellington Street to Parliament Station at O’Connor and Queen streets, where eastbound trips will begin.

· Route 15 eastbound will travel along Queen Street to Elgin Street.

· Connexion Route 222 will run seven to 10 minutes earlier in the mornings, and afternoon trips will run 10 minutes later, to improve connections with O-Train Line 1.

· Connexion Routes 258, 282 and 284 will serve all stations along the Transitway during peak morning and afternoon hours.

· Route 75 will have additional afternoon service on the Transitway starting Monday, January 6. It will leave Tunney’s Pasture Station every five minutes between 2:30 and 7 pm and travel to Westboro, Dominion, Lincoln Fields, Queensway, Iris and Baseline stations. Routes 74, 82, 83, 84 and 284 also stop at these stations.

· Routes 270, 271, 272, 273, 275, 277 and 278 will run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Fallowfield Station in the afternoons, starting Monday, January 6. To get to Baseline Station from Tunney’s Pasture Station, take route 74, 75, 82, 83, 84 or 284. To get from Baseline Station to Barrhaven, take route 74 or 75 to Fallowfield Station and transfer to your local or Connexion route.