Ottawa Police are investigating after an OC Transpo bus turned onto the wrong ramp early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on Montreal Road. The bus was travelling eastbound and the driver wanted to turn onto the eastbound on-ramp for Highway 174. The driver accidentally ended up in the off-ramp, which would have put him in the path of oncoming traffic. The driver then called 9-1-1 for help.

No cars were hit and no one was hurt.

Hi Steven, we are aware and are currently mobilizing Supervisors and Ottawa Police to assist. I apologize for this and this will be investigated. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 26, 2019

