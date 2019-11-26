OC Transpo bus drives the wrong way
The bus was travelling eastbound and the driver wanted to turn onto the eastbound on-ramp for Highway 174.
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:30AM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating after an OC Transpo bus turned onto the wrong ramp early Tuesday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on Montreal Road. The bus was travelling eastbound and the driver wanted to turn onto the eastbound on-ramp for Highway 174. The driver accidentally ended up in the off-ramp, which would have put him in the path of oncoming traffic. The driver then called 9-1-1 for help.
No cars were hit and no one was hurt.
More to come…