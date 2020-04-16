OTTAWA -- A third OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says the transit service received confirmation on Thursday that a driver tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“The operator last worked on April 11 and may have been experiencing symptoms as early as April 10,” writes Manconi.

OC Transpo and Ottawa Public Health are working together to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Manconi says Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms.

“In this case the key dates are April 9, 10, and 11.”

The driver was not scheduled to work on April 9.

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above its enhanced cleaning process.

OC Transpo has provided a list of the three bus routes and one train the driver was aboard on April 10 and 11.

April 10, 2020

Route 14: 8 am Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent Station 8:43 am

Route 14: 9 am St-Laurent Station to Tunney’s Pasture 9:51 am

Route 14: 10:10 am Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent Station 11:03 am

Route 14: 11:23 am St-Laurent Station to Tunney’s Pasture 12:17 pm

Route 14: 12:25 pm Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent Station 1:18 pm

Route 14: 1:33 pm St-Laurent Station to Tunney’s Pasture 2:28 pm

Route 14: 2:40 pm Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent Station 3:33 pm

Route 14: 3:48 pm St-Laurent Station to Tunney’s Pasture 4:43 pm

Route 14: 4:55 pm Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent Station 5:47 pm

April 11, 2020

Route 62: 7:47 am Tunney’s Pasture Station to Terry Fox Park & Ride 8:19 am

Route 62: 8:27 am Terry Fox Park & Ride to Tunney’s Pasture 8:58 am

Route 74: 9:04 am Tunney’s Pasture Station to Riverview Park & Ride 9:42 am

Route 74: 9:45 am Riverview Park & Ride to Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:21 am

Route 75: 10:29 am Tunney’s Pasture Station to Barrhaven Centre 10:56 am

Route 75: 11:01 am Barrhaven Centre to Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:29 am

Route 75: 11:44 am Tunney’s Pasture Station to Minto Recreation Centre 12:25 pm

Route 75: 12:30 pm Minto Recreation Centre to Tunney’s Pasture 1:12 pm

Route 62: 1:17 pm Tunney’s Pasture Station to Terry Fox Park & Ride 1:52 pm

Route 62: 1:57 pm Terry Fox Park & Ride to Tunney’s Pasture Station 2:29 pm

Route 75: 2:44 pm Tunney’s Pasture to Minto Recreation Centre 3:25 pm

Route 75: 3:30 pm Minto Recreation Centre to Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:12 pm

Route 62: 4:17 pm Tunney’s Pasture Station to Terry Fox Park & Ride 4:52 pm

Route 62: 4:57 pm Terry Fox Park & Ride to Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:28 pm

Was a passenger on the O-Train Line 1: 5:40 pm Tunney’s Pasture to St. Laurent Station 6:00 pm

Was a passenger on the Route 40: 6:12 pm St. Laurent Station to 1500 St-Laurent 6:15 pm

This is the third OC Transpo driver to test positive for COVID-19. A red vest ambassador on the Confederation Line and an OC Transpo special constable have also tested positive for the virus.