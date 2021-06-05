Advertisement
OC Transpo bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo to council, transportation services general manager John Manconi said the employee last worked on Wednesday, June 2, and has been self-isolating at home since.
Ottawa Public Health is working with OC Transpo to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.
Public health has advised the key dates are the 48-hours prior to the onset of symptoms – in this case, May 31, June 1 and June 2.
Manconi says the employee operated bus #4745 on Monday, bus #6605 on Tuesday and buses #4805 and #4667 on Wednesday.
May 31
Worked from 6:04 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.
Bus #4745
- Route 63 6:26 a.m. Eagleson Station to 6:38 a.m. Innovation Park & Ride
- Route 266 6:54 a.m. Maxwell Bridge/March to 7:42 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 164 8:10 a.m. Acceptance/Hope Side Road to 8:40 a.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 168 8:43 a.m. Terry Fox Station to 9:23 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank
- Route 168 9:30 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank to 10:11 a.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 168 10:44 a.m. Terry Fox Station to 11:21 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank
- Route 168 11:30 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank to 12:11 p.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 161 12:42 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 1:11 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood
- Route 161 1:15 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood to 1:50 p.m. Terry Fox Station
June 1
Worked from 1:18 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Bus #6605
- Route 14 1:36 p.m. St. Laurent Station to 2:34 p.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 14 2:52 p.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 3:51 p.m. St. Laurent Station
- Route 12 4:00 p.m. St. Laurent Station to 4:33 p.m. Blair Station
- Route 12 4:38 p.m. Blair Station to 5:13 p.m. St. Laurent Station
- Rode the train as a passenger from Tunney’s Pasture Station to St. Laurent Station at approximately 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
June 2
Worked from 6:25 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
Bus #4805
- Route 82 6:34 a.m. Greenbank/Craig Henry to 6:57 a.m. Tunney’s Station
- Route 54 7:00 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:08 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 7:15 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:25 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 7:30 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:40 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 7:45 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:55 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 8:01 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:11 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 8:15 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:25 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 8:30 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:40 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 54 8:45 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:53 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station
- Route 84 8:55 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 9:13 a.m. Centrepointe
Bus #4667
Worked from 1:44 p.m. to 6:06 p.m.
- Route 167 1:56 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 2:10 p.m. Cope Loop
- Route 167 2:16 p.m. Cope Loop to 2:33 p.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 162 2:50 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 3:35 p.m. Stittsville Main/Westridge
- Route 162 3:36 p.m. Stittsville Main/Westridge to 3:55 p.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 161 4:11 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 4:40 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood
- Route 161 4:43 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood to 5:18 p.m. Terry Fox Station
- Route 164 5:22 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 5:48 p.m. Acceptance/Hope Side Road