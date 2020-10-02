OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the employee last worked on Sept. 24 and has been self-isolating at home since.

OC Transpo is working directly with Ottawa Public Health and conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Manconi says Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms: in this case the key dates are Sept. 24 and 25.

Manconi says the employee operated one bus on Sept. 24, serving the following routes: