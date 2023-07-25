OC Transpo bus and motorcycle collide on St. Laurent Boulevard

Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened right around noon in the northbound lanes of St. Laurent between Belfast and Tremblay roads.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa it appears the motorcycle driver struck the back of the bus. He was taken to the trauma centre as a precaution due to muscle and skeletal pain, paramedics said, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

One lane was closed for the investigation and towing, police said.

This is the second collision in the area involving an OC Transpo bus in the last week. A 26-year-old woman was killed Friday when she was hit by an OC Transpo bus on the R1 LRT replacement route at St. Laurent and Tremblay.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for comment about this latest incident.