OC Transpo bringing in additional oversight of LRT repairs

OC Transpo says it is bringing in additional oversight to monitor repairs on the Confederation Line as a train remains stuck near Lees Station.

Transit Services GM Renée Amilcar said in a memo Saturday morning that partial service was restored in the east end, between Blair and Tremblay stations, with R1 service running from St. Laurent and Rideau and then another train loop between uOttawa and Tunney’s Pasture in the east end.

Crews from Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) had removed ice from the overhead catenary system (OCS) in the area where the train has been stuck since Wednesday night, but an effort to remove the train damaged the line further.

“This morning RTM sent a train at low speed to tow one of the immobilized trains back to the maintenance yard. As the train approached the immobilized train, further damage was sustained to the OCS and the train was unable to proceed further,” Amilcar wrote. “This is the second time that a new train has entered this section of the line and resulted in damage to the OCS.”

An attempt to move an immobilized train on Friday also damaged the wires.

Amilcar said RTM is inspecting the line, but OC Transpo is bringing in additional teams to monitor their work.

“OC Transpo is bringing in additional external oversight, in addition to TRA, to closely monitor RTM’s work, provide independent advice to OC Transpo and confirm that we have a solid plan to return service to this area,” she said.

TRA was hired to monitor RTM after the Sept. 2021 derailment. Amilcar did not specify who would be providing the additional external oversight.

There is no timeline for when full service will be restored.

“Once the inspection is complete, repairs to any damaged sections of the OCS will be completed before recovery attempts recommence,” Amilcar said.

Train service has been disrupted since freezing rain fell on Wednesday night. Two trains became stuck and a section of the overhead power line was damaged.