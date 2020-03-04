OTTAWA -- OC Tranpso is reminding riders not to hold the doors on the Confederation Line.

Two trains were removed from service on Tuesday afternoon due to door faults.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the door faults were “unfortunately caused by two customers interfering with the train on two separate occasions.”

In a message to riders on Twitter, OC Transpo said “blocking the doors will delay the train for everyone. Please wait for the next train.”

O-Train Line 1: The earlier delay at Parliament station was caused by a customer interfering with the train doors. Blocking the doors will delay the train for everyone. Please wait for the next train. Trains arrive every five minutes or less at most times. pic.twitter.com/C22LmjpmbZ — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) March 3, 2020

In February, OC Transpo staff told the Transit Commission that door faults continued to be the number one issue causing delays on the Confederation Line. There were six door-related issues the week of Feb. 10.