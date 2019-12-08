OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is apologizing to riders after a surge in bus trip cancellations on Saturday, saying it's because they don't have enough drivers on the weekends.

On Saturday, 71 bus trips were cancelled, according to the OC Transpo Live Twitter account.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, OC Transpo apologized for the high number of cancellations.

"The reason for the high number of cancellations is due to operator shortages during weekend periods," said the statement, attributed to Director of Transit Operations Jim Greer. "We are working to minimize these cancellations."

On Sunday as of 5 p.m., more than 40 trips were cancelled.

At Billings Bridge station, riders expressed their frustrations at what they said was a lack of reliability for certain routes.

“Forget it! If you have an hour to spare, you can catch the bus because they are late or don’t show up." Anmol Singh said. "“It’s unreliable. I work on the weekend and recently it has dropped down a bit.”

Rider Danika Robertson was trying to catch the number 5 to Rideau station.

"I got here and found out it was cancelled," she said. "I probably didnt plan enough in advance to find out it was cancelled but this is the second weekend in a row. ... It's inconvenient for sure."

In October, OC Transpo made changes to routes and frequency to accommodate light rail including on weekend. Many riders say since the launch of LRT, bus service reliability has decreased.

OC Transpo runs 8,200 bus trips per weekday; it says 98.5 per cent of those are not cancelled.

"Our focus now is on delivering the same consistency for the over 5,000 trips we deliver on Saturday and close to 4,000 trips on Sunday," the statement said.

Rider Peace Samuel says she sometimes doesn’t get to her destination on weekends.

“I take an Uber or Lyft or cancel my plans and go home.”

According to @OCTranspoLive:

Saturday, Dec. 7: 71 bus trips cancelled

Saturday, Nov. 30: 16 trips cancelled

Saturday, Nov. 23: 56 trips cancelled

Saturday, Nov. 16: 43 trips cancelled