O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend as inspections continue
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar says it will be Monday before a "more comprehensive update" on the return-to-service plan is available from Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo.
The light-rail transit system was closed during the Monday afternoon rush hour after an issue was discovered during a routine 50,000 km inspection. Amilcar ordered the immediate shutdown of LRT service for inspections on all vehicles and the track.
The axle hub assemblies have been checked on 24 LRT vehicles since Monday, and no issues have been discovered, Amilcar said in a memo to council on Friday afternoon. Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo have also conducted several runs in "different train and track configurations to simulate real world conditions" on the O-Train line and fitted a train with Smart Bugs to complete runs and captured "additional data" for the investigation.
Amilcar says the remaining 21 vehicles will be checked for "wear and tear" to the axle hub assembly and "test train and track infrastructure work" will continue.
However, as of Friday afternoon there is no date for the return to service for the LRT system.
"RTG is discussing return to service scenarios with the City," Amilcar said.
"Key data analysis is being conducted to provide additional information for the return to service plan, with a view to providing a more comprehensive update on Monday, which will also outline next steps."
Amilcar says work will continue "around the clock" on all key areas of the investigation into the axle bearing issue.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will not speculate on a return to service for the O-Train.
"We're talking every single day about what we're learning from the work that's being done by OC Transpo, engineers and the contractors and as soon as we have any sense of when we might be able to restore service we will share that with the public," Sutcliffe said told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday. New York City.
Amilcar has said all trains must be fully inspected before the O-Train returns to service.
"Our number one priority right now is identifying what the problem is, making sure that we can put trains back on the trains in a safe fashion for our passengers and until we do that we're going to continue to investigate the issue," Sutcliffe said.
The closure of the LRT system has diverted tens of thousands of commuters onto R1 replacement bus service, which has forced the cancellation of over 100 bus trips a day on regular routes.
Sutcliffe says he doesn't think OC Transpo overreacted by shutting down the O-Train after the issue on one LRT vehicle was discovered.
"I think we have to act with an abundance of caution; the last thing we want is another derailment or a catastrophic event of that nature," Sutcliffe said.
"I think it is really important that we think of the safety our of passengers; that's one of the recommendations that came out of the inquiry last year. So we need to proceed with an abundance of caution and make sure that before the trains are back in service they are completely safe for our passengers."
Sutcliffe says he shares transit riders frustration with the continuing issues with the LRT system.
"We should be frustrated; we didn't get the service we paid for and we're going to continue to work hard and hold our contractors accountable and make sure that we have the service we paid for," Sutcliffe said.
"One day, we will have a safe, reliable transit service for the people of Ottawa and this will all be behind this. I can't tell you when that day may be; we're doing everything we can to make that date as soon as possible. One day it will come that we will have a safe, reliable transit service for our passengers and for our city and we have the service we paid for, but until that day I won't rest in holding our contractors accountable and making sure we're finding solutions to these problems."
Axel being sent to France
Amilcar says "out of tolerance axle hub assembly" discovered during inspection will be assessed by Alstom in France.
Alstom is also sending additional resources for the wheel hub assembly are being deployed to assist RTG and OC Transpo.
R1 service on Albert and Slater streets
As thousands of LRT riders are diverted onto buses, OC Transpo is making changes to the R1 bus routes.
"Our Transit Operations Control Centre is working on finalizing additional R1 route enhancements to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our customers," Amilcar said in a memo on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 36 buses are operating the R1 service during peak periods, up from 20 buses on Monday.
Here is a look at the changes to the bus routes
Starting today, R1 replacement bus service will be travelling along Albert and Slater streets instead of Queen Street.
OC Transpo says for customers, the change means:
- Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent
- Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor
Amilcar says staff will be at stations to assist customers.
Lees Station
OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 bus serving Lees Station.
Starting Thursday, OC Transpo introduced a shuttle bus between Lees and Rideau stations.
"This will improve reliability and reduce travel times for customers," Amilcar said.
For customers, this means:
- Westbound R1 service will run from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture stations, stopping at each station except for Lees Station
- A shuttle will run between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations
- Customers travelling to Lees Station from the east can connect with the shuttle and Eastbound R1 service at uOttawa Station
- Eastbound R1 service will continue to serve Lees Station
Sutcliffe in New York
Mayor Sutcliffe spoke with CTV News Ottawa from New York City, where he attended the Bloomberg School for Mayors. The four-day conference started on Sunday.
Sutcliffe said he was invited to the conference, "before we knew there was going to be a problem with the light-rail service in Ottawa."
"I'm in constant and regular and frequent contact with city staff, with city councillors, with the staff in my office – I'm working very hard every single day and there's nothing that I can't do from here that I could do from Ottawa," Sutcliffe said.
"I wish I was there… but I'm working just as hard as I would be if I was in Ottawa and there's absolutely nothing that I can't do from here."
The Bloomberg Harvard City leadership Initiative provides "mayors and senior city leaders with executive education and management training to advance their leadership, strengthen their city halls, and deliver results for communities," according to the website.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference offences, allegedly 'used knowledge and extensive network'
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'
Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'
Liberal government looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care
The federal government is looking for public input on a new legislation to improve safety in long-term care, in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding
A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.
-
Upper Tantallon-area community shares wildfire criticisms and suggestions with officials
Residents affected by the Upper Tantallon-area wildfire aired their concerns to politicians and other officials at a public meeting Thursday night.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
Toronto
-
Fifth person charged in Ontario crypto king's kidnapping days after apology video emerges
Toronto police have charged a fifth suspect in connection with the December kidnapping of so-called ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Car lit on fire in Toronto area hospital belonged to staff member, police say
Police have released photos of a man who allegedly lit a staff member's car on fire in the parking garage of a Toronto area hospital.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
Montreal safe drug consumption sites can return to regular hours thanks to new funding
The Quebec government is giving more than $1 million in funding to Montreal organizations offering supervised consumption sites. The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, made the announcement at the offices of the Spectre de rue organization in Montreal's Centre-Sud district on Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Social media post lands northern Ont. superfans on stage with Shania Twain
Two Indigenous brothers from northern Ontario got the second chance of a lifetime when a social media post landed them on stage during a recent Shania Twain concert.
London
-
Manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect results in two people taken to hospital
Two people have been taken to hospital following a search for an armed and dangerous man in southeast London.
-
Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario
Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.
-
Series of crashes caused by one vehicle being investigated
A series of collisions related to a single vehicle caused damage to a house, utility pole, and a fire hydrant.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
-
IN PHOTOS: Stanley Cup on display in Brandon
One of the most iconic trophies in sports made its way to Brandon on Friday.
-
Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Kitchener
-
Answer behind stinky Puslinch well water revealed
It appears an answer to what has been causing smelly water in some Puslinch-area water wells has been found, but owners will be on the hook to rectify the situation.
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Wanted woman arrested after accidental 911 call
Guelph police say a 42-year-old woman wanted by police was arrested after she accidently called 911.
Calgary
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
Heat warnings issued for Calgary, much of southern Alberta
A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and a large portion of southern Alberta ahead of the hot weather expected this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Sask. community marks 1 year since drowning death of 5-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation marked the one-year anniversary since the death of five-year-old Frank Young.
Edmonton
-
Russian pavilion calls Edmonton Heritage Festival exclusion a human rights violation
The Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association says being excluded from this year's heritage festival is a human rights violation.
-
High Street Night Market, a 'summer block party atmosphere,' returns Friday
The Night Market on High Street is back Friday night after the first summer edition drew more than 4,000 Edmontonians last month.
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
Vancouver
-
Watering restrictions: Some 'clearly' not complying as consumption peaks on weekday in Metro Vancouver
Daily water consumption across Metro Vancouver recently peaked at 1.56 billion litres – on a day when residents were not allowed to water their lawns.
-
British Columbians jump on the Barbie-Oppenheimer bandwagon
As pink-clad movie goers flock to theatres to see the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, some B.C. institutions are getting dolled up and joining in on the fun.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings across B.C. Interior
Environment Canada says unseasonably hot weather in British Columbia's Okanagan, Thompson, and Boundary regions will push temperatures into the mid 30s into the weekend.
Regina
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
-
Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues
As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.
-
Gary Brandt, former Riders' offensive lineman and Plaza of Honour Inductee, passes away
Gary Brandt, a former Riders’ offensive lineman and Plaza of Honour Inductee, passed away at the age of 80.