O-Train service slowed down as crews make 'further track adjustments' between Lees and Hurdman stations

OC Transpo is warning customers to expect delays on the O-Train today, as the light-rail transit system runs on a single track between Lees and Hurdman stations to allow crews make "further track adjustments" on the eastern section of the system.

The O-Train is running every 15 minutes between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations, and OC Transpo is enhancing R1 Shuttle Express service to every 5 minutes as the maintenance work is conducted.

OC Transpo announced at 10:12 a.m. Thursday that all service at Hurdman, Lees and uOttawa stations will be on the eastbound platform only, until further notice.

In a memo to Council just after 2 p.m., acting Transit Services general manager Michael Morgan said "further track adjustments" are needed in the area to avoid contact between the restraining rail and the wheel hub on the LRT vehicles.

"During enhanced track inspections put in place since O-Train Line 1 service resumed on Monday, August 14, contact was observed between a restraining rail and the wheels of a light rail vehicle between Hurdman Station and the Rideau River Bridge," Morgan wrote.

"Out of an abundance of caution, O-Train Line 1 is now running on one track between Hurdman and Lees Station to make further track adjustments in this area."

Line 1 service will continue to operate between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations approximately every 15 minutes.

"Customers should expect delays as trains travel through the section of single track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations," Morgan writes.

To supplement O-Train service, the following changes have been implemented:

Shuttle Express will be enhanced from operating every 10 minutes to every five minutes from 3 to 6 pm between downtown and the terminus stations at Tunney’s Pasture Station and Blair Station.

Customers travelling to an intermediate station, including Bayview, Pimisi, Lyon, Parliament, Rideau, uOttawa, Lees, Hurdman, Tremblay, St. Laurent, and Cyrville should use Line 1 to go to their destination.

Service resumed on the full O-Train line on Monday, four weeks after the LRT service was shut down following the discovery of an issue with the axle bearing on one train during routine maintenance.

As part of the return-to-service plan, Rideau Transit Group and Alstom said there can be no contact between the restraining rail and the wheels. Rideau Transit Maintenance adjusted 16 restraining rails at eight locations along the LRT line before service resumed between uOttawa and Blair stations.

"To accommodate further track assessment and make the necessary adjustments, trains are not operating on the section of westbound track between Hurdman and uOttawa stations," Morgan writes.

"No contact has been observed elsewhere on the line, and therefore it is safe to continue rail operations on the remainder of the system."

Moran says it's anticipated Line 1 service will resume normal operations on Friday.

"RTG will be making adjustments to the restraining rail overnight in order to restore service in the affected section of the line," Morgan writes.

"It is currently anticipated that Line 1 will resume normal operations on Friday, August 18, but further investigation and testing will be required before the service plan for Friday is confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available."