O-Train service shut down in east end for 90 minutes due to stopped train

O-Train service was disrupted on the east end of the line for approximately 90 minutes Saturday night due to a stopped train on the tracks.

OC Transpo reported on social media just before 6 p.m. that there was no train service between St. Laurent and Blair stations. Full service resumed just after 7:30 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the transit services department said the cause of the stopped train remains under investigation.

"The train has been returned to the yard where it will be given a full inspection. Normal service has now resumed," staff said.

No passengers were trapped onboard the stopped train, according to OC Transpo.

R1 replacement bus service was running direct between St. Laurent and Blair during the O-Train shutdown in the east end.

Last Tuesday, OC Transpo reported the Confederation Line delivered 99.5 per cent of service in September and 98.7 per cent in October.

On Nov. 2, R1 replacement bus service was deployed for approximately 60 minutes after a power loss at St. Laurent station, according to transit services staff.