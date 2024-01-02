O-Train service resumes after partial shut down

O-Train service has resumed tonight after concrete debris were found on the track earlier this morning.

In an update to city councillors on Tuesday afternoon, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said the inspection of the St-Laurent station tunnel has been completed and R1 bus service will wrap up 'shortly.'

"Further information will be shared shortly by Infrastructure and Water services department on the outcome of the safety inspections," Amilcar said in the update.

Concrete debris were found along the track inside the tunnel at St-Laurent Station halting service between Blair and Tremblay stations just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the transit service saying a "structural inspection" was underway at the station connected to St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

"A safety inspection at St. Laurent Station was required after concrete debris was found early this morning along the track," Amilcar wrote in a memo earlier this afternoon.

OC Transpo said on social media that the O-Train was shut down out of an "abundance of caution."

Last January, the O-Train was shutdown in the east end for six days following a freezing rain storm. The freezing rain caused ice to build up on the line on Jan.4, and the wires broke. Two trains were stranded along the LRT line between Lees and Hurdman stations.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.