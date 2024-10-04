O-Train service restored after full Line 1 closure for maintenance work

O-Train service on Line 1 has been restored after being out of service on Saturday and two hours on Sunday as part of work to integrate the Stage 2 East extension with the existing LRT line.

A memo to city councillors on Sunday from transit services department general manager Renee Amilcar said the Stage 2 East integration was "successful" and full service along the line has resumed.

R1 bus service will operate additional trips on Sunday to ensure customers are accomadated, Amilcar said.

The O-Train was out of service from the start of scheduled service at 6 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Service resumed as thousands of students from Carleton University and the University of Ottawa head to TD Place for the Panda Game.

Amilcar says the shutdown was required to allow the East-West Connectors to test and validate the train control software that will integrate the east extension with the existing O-Train Trillium Line.

The O-Train East extension between Blair and Trim Road stations is scheduled to open in 2025.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is scheduled to complete other work on Line 1 later this fall, which may cause temporary service adjustments, according to OC Transpo.