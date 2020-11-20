OTTAWA -- Service along the Confederation Line will be interrupted over the next two Sundays while workers install new switch heaters along the 14-month-old light rail transit system.

On Sunday, the O-Train will be partially closed between Hurdman and Blair stations. OC Transpo says "frequent R1 replacement bus service" will operate between the stations.

On Nov. 29, the entire O-Train Line 1 will close. The R1 replacement bus service will operate between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

In a statement, OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will use the closure to expedite work on switch heaters and complete additional work and maintenance to improve system performance.

Switch heaters failures was one of the seven issues OC Transpo directed Rideau Transit Group to address on the light rail transit system. O-Train service was interrupted in the east-end last winter due to issues with the switches when it snowed.

Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter told the Transit Commission this week that gas powered heaters will be installed east of Hurdman Station.