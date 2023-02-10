O-Train service disrupted by broken piece in overhead catenary system near Lees Station

OC Transpo expects repairs to be completed overnight on a section of the Confederation Line near Lees Station, after a "technical issue" disrupted train service on Friday.

The O-Train is running only on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening after the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System broke just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

"A parafil – the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System – broke near Lees Station," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo to Council.

"Trains were able to come to a safe stop at the station to allow customers to disembark. Customers on one train near Lees stations were able to safely exit the train and make their way to the platform."

OC Transpo announced there was no train service between St. Laurent and Rideau stations just after 5 p.m. on Friday due to a "technical issue."

A transit rider shared a video from an O-Train vehicle on Twitter, with an announcement saying "we've got something at Lees Station that's on the track that needs to come out. I don't know how long it's going to take."

CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy reported a train was stopped on the westbound track just outside of Lees Station Friday evening, and was sitting in the dark.

Full service resumed just after 6 p.m., but trains were only running on the eastbound track at uOttawa, Lees and Hurdman stations Friday evening.

Amilcar says Rideau Transit Maintance will repair the parafil overnight, when Line 1 is out of service, to "avoid further customer impacts."

"We anticipate that repairs will be completed tonight, and all platforms will be open (Saturday) morning for the start of service."

The broken parafil at Lees Station comes four weeks after the Confederation Line was shut down in the same area for six days following a freezing rain storm.

The O-Train was out of service from Jan. 4 to 10 after two trains stopped during a freezing rain shower, and the Overhead Catenary System was damaged.

On Thursday, the Transit Commission was told a "unique combination of factors" led to two trains on the Confederation Line getting stuck between Lees and Hurdman stations, including a warmer-than-usual start to January, high levels of humidity and freezing rain.