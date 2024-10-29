O-Train running in Ottawa’s east end after crews ‘chipped away’ loose concrete in St. Laurent Station tunnel

The O-Train opened in Ottawa’s east end in time for the afternoon commute, after crews chipped away some loose concrete on the south side of the tunnel at St. Laurent Station.

OC Transpo was forced to reduce service between Blair and Tremblay stations on Tuesday to allow crews to assess “an area of concern” identified during an inspection of the aging infrastructure. Line 1 operated on the westbound platform at St. Laurent Station during the morning commute, and the line was closed between Blair and Tremblay Stations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo and staff with the Infrastructure and Water Services Department worked with a contractor to complete an inspection of the “area of concern.”

“The inspection found some concrete delamination over the tracks that required minor chipping to remove loose concrete,” Amilcar said. “This work has now been completed and the contractor is currently clearing the work area.”

Amilcar says a detailed inspection of the aging concrete tunnel at St. Laurent Station is “continuing and may require additional remedial works.”

Some areas of “concrete delamination” were found in the St. Laurent tunnel and in the ceiling above the station platform in January and May.

In May, the station was closed for five days after water infiltration into the tunnel caused some damage to ceiling tunnels over the LRT station platforms. The city removed the ceiling tiles from the tunnel, and some mesh nets were placed in select areas above the platforms.

“Areas had been identified where the underside of that roof slab had some very thin slices of the concrete below the reinforcement steel that has become loose,” Richard Holder, former director of engineering services, told reporters on May 22. “Through the investigation of the ceiling panels, we discovered some of the supporting elements that are attached to the concrete slab were corroded.”