O-Train return-to-service delayed 10 days

OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service an additional 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" on the 12.5 km rail line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

Ottawa's light-rail transit system was scheduled to return to service on Monday with eight single-car trains, two weeks after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection.

In a memo to council Friday afternoon, Transit Services general manager said more work needs to be conducted on the line before service resumes.

"RTG and Alstom have conducted numerous instrumented bogie tests, which have resulted in the need for additional track infrastructure work to ensure that the train wheels do not make contact with the restraining rail," Amilcar said.

On Tuesday, Alstom and Rideau Transit Group ran an instrumented bogie test train fitted with an "out of tolerance" axle hub at regular speeds to determine the vibration signature. Amilcar said on Tuesday that would help with further analysis of the issues affecting the wheel hub.

In Friday's memo, Amilcar said OC Transpo is working with RTG to determine the next steps, including a new risk assessment for the work that the track infrastructure conforms to the new safety note.

"Work on the risk assessment and next steps for adjusting rail infrastructure will proceed through the weekend," Amilcar said. "Once the risk assessment is complete, it will take approximately 10 days to complete the track infrastructure work."

More information on the work and timelines for the safe resumption of service will be provided on Monday.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City Manager Wendy Stephanson and officials with OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will hold a media conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on O-Train Line 1. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the media conference live.

Earlier this week, Amilcar said that three milestones must be met to "safely resume service" on the O-Train line following the shutdown on July 17 due to a wheel-bearing issue.

Two of the milestones have been reached, with inspections completed on all 44 LRT vehicles and the final safety note from Rideau Training Group outlining the parameters of the new "containment plan for safe operations on Line 1." Amilcar says the draft safety note requires "additional actions" to ensure there is no contact between the train wheel and the restraining rail.

The final milestone that must be reached is the report from French company Texelis on the investigation into the disassembly and analysis of the problem wheel hub found on one train. RTG received the report on Friday, and is conducting a review, according to Amilcar.

When O-Train service does resume, there will be eight single-car trains operating along the line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with trains arriving at stations every seven to eight minutes.

Amilcar says single-car trains will be running for the foreseeable future to limit kilometres and inspections under the new maintenance regime.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group announced Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime. A permanent fix will see Rideau Transit Group and Alstom redesign the wheel hub assemblies on all trains.

Amilcar says RTG continues to change the wheel hub assemblies during the shutdown.

