O-Train partially shut down after 'concrete debris' found along the track at St-Laurent Station

It is a bumpy start to 2024 for Ottawa's light-rail transit system, with the O-Train out of service in the east end after concrete debris was found along the track inside the tunnel at St-Laurent Station.

OC Transpo halted service between Blair and Tremblay stations just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the transit service saying a "structural inspection" was underway at the station connected to St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

In a memo to council Tuesday afternoon, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said debris was found inside the tunnel.

"A safety inspection at St. Laurent Station was required after concrete debris was found early this morning along the track," Amilcar writes in the memo obtained by CTV News Ottawa.

"To complete the inspection, O-Train Line 1 service is suspended between Blair and St-Laurent stations in order to provide crews with access to the tunnel. There are no issues with any of the train systems or light rail vehicles."

OC Transpo said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the O-Train was shut down out of an "abundance of caution."

There is no train service between Blair and Hurdman stations, with R1 replacement bus service operating between the stations.

Last January, the O-Train was shutdown in the east end for six days following a freezing rain storm. The freezing rain caused ice to build up on the line on Jan.4, and the wires broke. Two trains were stranded along the LRT line between Lees and Hurdman stations.

