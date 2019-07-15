

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





O-Train passengers will be riding the bus this week.

The city says the Trillium Line is out of service until Sunday while the Ministry of Transportation conducts preparatory work for the future replacement of the Highway 417 overpass over the O-Train line.

While the MTO completes its preparatory work, OC Transpo will conduct annual maintenance on the tracks.

The O-Train service will be replaced by bus service until Sunday. R2 replacement bus service will run parallel to the O-Train, and will operate every 15 minutes.

The City says from July 22 to August 18, the O-Train will run between Greenboro and Carling Stations. Bus service will replace the O-Train between Bayview and Carling Stations.

Full O-Train service will resume on Monday, August 19.