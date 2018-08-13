O-Train out of service this week
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:49AM EDT
The O-Train is out of service this week.
The City says the transit line has been shutdown this week for planned maintenance. The work is taking place during the summer when ridership is lower.
OC Transpo bus Route 107 is running parallel to O-Train Line 2 between Bayview and South Keys stations every 15 minutes.
The O-Train is expected to be back in service on Sunday.