OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is out of service in Ottawa's east end Wednesday evening as Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance conducts track maintenance.

OC Transpo reported the R1 bus service was running between Rideau and Blair Stations at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, "due to required track maintenance." The O-Train continued to run between Rideau and Tunney's Pasture.

O-Train service was shutdown between Rideau and Blair Stations three hours after OC Transpo reported "proactive track inspections" were underway on the line.

At 3:03 p.m., OC Transpo said "slightly longer travel times may be experienced between Tremblay and Rideau stations due to proactive track inspection. All service on westbound platforms between Hurdman and uOttawa."

The issue was reported "resolved" at 3:25 p.m., but track maintenance was underway between Tremblay and Rideau stations at 4:22 p.m.

The R1 replacement bus service was implemented between Rideau and Hurdman stations for track maintenance at 4:58 p.m.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to OC Transpo and the city of Ottawa for details on the track maintenance.