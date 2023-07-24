O-Train expected to return-to-service by July 31
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
In a memo to council, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar announced the return-to-service for the O-Train is expected by July 31.
Amilcar adds Alstom and Rideau Transit Group have agreed to a design modification to the wheel hub assembly, that means "Ottawa will finally have a permanent fix to this bearing issue."
The O-Train was abruptly shut down last Monday after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. City officials said all 45 trains would need to be inspected as part of the root cause investigation into the issue before LRT service resumes.
Amilcar says 44 LRT vehicles have been checked, with six LRT vehicles "being investigated further." One vehicle that was previously out of service is in Kingston and the inspection will be completed at a later date.
A visual inspection of the track has been conducted, and no issues were identified, Amilcar said.
Amilcar says OC Transpo continues to meet with Rideau Transit Group and Alstom to finalize the return-to-service plan "that is sustainable."
"Our focus is ensuring the increased reliability and long-term sustainability of the system," Amilcar said in a memo.
Amilcar is also promising a "permanent fix" to the wheel-bearing issue on the LRT vehicles.
"I am very pleased to announce that Alstom and RTG have agreed to a design modification to the wheel hub assembly," Amilcar said.
"This means that Ottawa will finally have a permanent fix to this bearing issue, which will help to ensure the long-term sustainability of Line 1."
Rideau Transit Group estimates it will take 12 to 18 months to design and test a new axle and ensure its "fit for purpose," RTG's Nicholas Truchon said.
R1 replacement bus service continues to run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with 36 buses running during peak periods. In downtown Ottawa, R1 buses will run down Albert and Slater streets, instead of Queen Street, in a bid to reduce delays and avoid traffic.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
R1 service on Albert and Slater streets
R1 replacement buses continue to run along Albert and Slater streets in downtown Ottawa, serving riders at Parliament and Lyon stations.
- Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent
- Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor
- OC Transpo staff will be at stations to assist customers.
Lees Station
OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 buses serving Lees Station.
A shuttle bus is now running between Lees and Rideau stations for westbound commuters.
For customers, this means:
- Westbound R1 service will run from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture stations, stopping at each station except for Lees Station
- A shuttle will run between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations
- Customers travelling to Lees Station from the east can connect with the shuttle and Eastbound R1 service at uOttawa Station
- Eastbound R1 service will continue to serve Lees Station
